Wanted Plain TWP Man Arrested Yesterday in North Canton
Person's hands holding prison bars.
NORTH CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You might recall the shooting incident over a month ago that left a mother on her way home from church with her family wounded. Yesterday afternoon, a Plain Township man was arrested after police were able to connect his vehicle to that shooting. Officers say 25 year old Richardo Francisco Sr was arrested on multiple charges.
He was not charged with the shooting, which took place on Nov. 3 at Cleveland Ave NW and 44th Street, but the warrants issued for his arrest stemmed from the investigation into that incident. Police discovered the vehicle outside of Francisco’s home on Nov. 7. He remained at large until his arrest on Tuesday.