Watson Plays Well In Browns Loss, Phillips Out For Year

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 11: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders beat the Browns 17-15 on Friday night in Cleveland despite a solid first performance by starting quarterback Deshaun Watson in the team’s second preseason game of the year.

While the Browns didn’t score on Watson’s only drive of the night, as they were stopped on fourth down on the Commanders 5 yard line, Watson did complete all 3 of his passes for 12 yards, while rushing 3 times for 20 more yards.

Other Browns news and notes from the game:

Starting linebacker Jacob Phillips torn a pec muscle and according to head coach Kevin Stefanski he is out for the year… “On the injury front, unfortunately Jacob Phillips is going to be out for the season with a torn pec that’s going to require surgery. Very, very disappointed for the young man. Know he’s battled injuries, but he has a very strong will so I know he will bounce back from this.”

Wide Receiver Elijah Moore left yesterday’s game with bruised ribs. He had x-rays and they came back negative. He is currently listed as day-to-day.

Rookie 5th round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson played well at quarterback for the second straight game completing 9 of 10 passes for 102 yards and 1 touchdown.

Kicker Cade York did not play well, missing his 2nd straight field goal in the preseason, this time from 46 yards out.

David Bell and Mike Harley Jr. scored the Browns 2 touchdowns.

The Browns as a team registered 2 sacks.

Former Ohio State Buckeye and undrafted safety, Ronnie Hickman Jr. came down with 2 interceptions.

Next up for the Browns, they practice with Eagles in Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday, then play a Thursday night preseason game in Philly.