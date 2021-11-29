WEEKEND UPDATE: Hospitalizations Return to Mid-October Highs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people in Ohio hospitalized with coronavirus is back up to the highs we saw in mid-October.
The state’s Department of Health reports over 3500 in the hospital with COVID in yesterday’s report.
Ohio added over 8400 new cases, with 327 from Stark County.
Here are your weekend numbers:
Sun Nov 28
Ohio: 1,677,741 cases (+4245)
Stark: 52,339 cases (+178)
Across Ohio: 3525 current hospitalizations
Sat Nov 27
Ohio: 1,673,496 cases (+4222)
Stark: 52,161 cases (+149)