WEEKEND UPDATE: Hospitalizations Return to Mid-October Highs

Jim Michaels
Nov 28, 2021 @ 7:18pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people in Ohio hospitalized with coronavirus is back up to the highs we saw in mid-October.

The state’s Department of Health reports over 3500 in the hospital with COVID in yesterday’s report.

Ohio added over 8400 new cases, with 327 from Stark County.

Here are your weekend numbers:

Sun Nov 28

Ohio: 1,677,741 cases (+4245)

Stark: 52,339 cases (+178)

Across Ohio: 3525 current hospitalizations

Sat Nov 27

Ohio: 1,673,496 cases (+4222)

Stark: 52,161 cases (+149)

