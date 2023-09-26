West at Urban League: ‘We Can Help With Job Search’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You may not think of the Greater Stark County Urban League as your first stop in your job search.

But maybe you should.

New President and CEO Thomas West says that’s how he got his first job out of college.

The urban league’s Navigator program contracts with the Department of Job and Family Services and the city of Canton, obtaining funding for workforce development efforts.

West says it’s a program now being copied statewide.

West took the job at the Urban League after Diane Stevens Robinson retired.

He was a Democratic member of Canton City Council and a state rep until he was defeated by Republican Jim Thomas last year.