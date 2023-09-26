News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

West at Urban League: ‘We Can Help With Job Search’

By Jim Michaels
September 26, 2023 8:25AM EDT
Share
West at Urban League: ‘We Can Help With Job Search’
Provided photo

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You may not think of the Greater Stark County Urban League as your first stop in your job search.

But maybe you should.

New President and CEO Thomas West says that’s how he got his first job out of college.

The urban league’s Navigator program contracts with the Department of Job and Family Services and the city of Canton, obtaining funding for workforce development efforts.

West says it’s a program now being copied statewide.

West took the job at the Urban League after Diane Stevens Robinson retired.

He was a Democratic member of Canton City Council and a state rep until he was defeated by Republican Jim Thomas last year.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Water Park to Stand Tall, Large in HOF Village
3

Two Canton Men Facing Manslaughter Charges in Overdose Deaths
4

Canton Man Dies in Early Friday Crash
5

UPDATE: Better News on Clean Up at McKinley High School