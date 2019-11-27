Wind Takes Down Canton Christmas Tree
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It looks like Mother Nature has weighed in on the debate as to when is it appropriate to start decorating for Christmas. The large Christmas tree in the downtown central plaza took a fall this afternoon after its bottom snapped due to the high wind.
Service Director John Heiman says the mess was not an easy one to clean up. Part of the tree spilled out into the eastbound lane of Tuscarawas Street. No one was injured (except for the tree).
The 30 year old blue spruce tree was donated by Kenneth and Joanne Renicker of Canton. A crane will arrive to the downtown location on Monday to help determine if it can still be used. If not, the city will have to find a new one.