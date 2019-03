(WHBC) – A 66-year-old Dover woman may have suffered a medical condition that resulted in a fatal one-car crash on Sherman Church Road south of Haut Street SW in Bethlehem Township.

That’s what the Stark County Sheriff’s is surmising in the crash Sunday morning, but the coroner’s office is investigating.

Mollie Hughes was dead inside the vehicle.

A passerby spotted the wreckage behind a guardrail and some trees.