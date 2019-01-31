Woman Nearly Freezes To Death In Parking Lot

(ONN) – Kimberly Bender, who works at Summa Rehab Hospital in Akron, just spent three days in intensive care – as a patient – after apparently passing out in the parking lot.

Larry Bender’s wife left work at the hospital Friday night in freezing temperatures, but she never came home.

“It’s very angering, and I want answers,” he said.

The hospital found Kimberly around 4 a.m. lying outside covered in snow, almost frozen to death.

She had been there since 8:30 the night before in 11 degree temperatures.

“They did some CPR on her, her heart had stopped once and they took her to the emergency room and worked on her and her heart had stopped there.”

The hospital says it is investigating.