WR Judy Signs Extension With Browns

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 22: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball after a reception in the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(official Browns release) 3-19-24

WR Jerry Jeudy signs 3-year contract extension with the Browns

Jeudy was acquired in a trade with the Broncos at the start of 2024 free agency

By Kelcey Russo, ClevelandBrowns.com Staff Writer

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns inked the newest addition to their receiving corps for the future.

On Tuesday, the Browns announced they have signed WR Jerry Jeudy to a 3-year extension. Jeudy was heading into the final year of his contract for the 2024 season.

“I want to be somewhere that wants me to be there. I want to be home,” Jeudy said on March 14. “When I stepped in the building, just the energy and excitement that I received when I got there, that made me feel welcomed. I feel like it’s a fresh start. It’s going to be exciting just to be able to be somewhere new, especially having all the great guys on the team. So, it’s just going to make things a lot easier for me and just better.”

Jeudy quickly found that home in Cleveland. Surrounded by members of his family at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Jeudy officially signed his extension with the Browns.

Jeudy was first acquired in a trade with the Broncos at the start of free agency, in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick (from Panthers via QB Baker Mayfield trade) and a 2024 sixth-round pick (from Houston via QB Deshaun Watson trade).

“When we acquired Jerry via trade this spring, it was with the vision that he would become a core member of our offense in 2024 and beyond,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. “He is a scheme-versatile receiver with high-level ability to separate against man coverage and a diverse number of ways to produce on the perimeter or in the slot.

“We felt that the ability to add a passionate and competitive player with his combination of strengths would be an important component of our offense now and into the future,” Berry continued. “At 24-years-old and just entering his prime, we are pleased to have Jerry as a member of the Browns for the next several seasons and believe the best is yet to come.”

Jeudy spent four seasons with the Broncos after he was drafted at No. 15 overall pick of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 57 games with 44 starts and recorded 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. During the 2022 season, Jeudy set career highs with 67 receptions, 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Last season, he appeared in 16 games and recorded 54 receptions and 758 receiving yards with two scores.

He also appeared in 42 career games at Alabama and recorded 159 receptions for 2,742 yards with 26 touchdowns and won the 2018 Biletnikoff Award that honors the nation’s top wide receiver.

Jeudy is now a part of a receiving corps that features Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, and the three each have skillsets that complement one another. Jeudy started watching Cooper’s film when he was a freshman at Deerfield Beach High School and Cooper was at Alabama. He studied his game and worked to implement aspects into his own, especially in terms of his releases. Jeudy noted how Cooper can manipulate defenders off the ball to get open.

As Jeudy has developed his own game, he views his strengths in his ability to get open, create separation and make plays after the catch. He believes his skillset allows him to play all four positions on the field in the Y, F, Z and X and add another playmaker to the team. He can also provide QB Deshaun Watson with another deep threat in the pass game.

With the extension, Jeudy can be an integral part of the offense and a key piece of their receiving corps moving forward.

“It means a lot to be able to have the opportunity to change my family’s life and be a part of a great organization that is building a winning culture. So, I’m very excited and looking forward to the future,” Jeudy said. “This who I do it for. This is who I grind for, and this is who keeps me motivated to keep being the best version of myself so I could be able to provide and take care of all of them. So excited just to have them here with me.”