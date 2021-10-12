Yes, It’s Officially OK to Say ‘Amazon’ Now
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was the big secret that was just sitting there, waiting to be unveiled.
And Tuesday was the day.
Amazon is coming to Canton, with a new one-million square foot fulfillment center going up on Columbus Road at Kirby Avenue NE.
The center will employ a thousand people when it opens next year.
The company tells WHBC News it cannot be more specific about when the center will open at this time.
Work has begun at the former Skyland Pines Golf Course site, with the clearing of land for the massive warehouse facility.