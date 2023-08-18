York Misses Late Field Goal, Browns And Eagles End In A Tie

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 17: Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) kicks a field goal during the preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Struggling Browns kicker Cade York was having a great night, connecting on his first three field goal attempts and and extra point, but when the game was on the line, the second year player missed a 41 yard field goal inside of two minutes left in the game and the Browns and Eagles preseason contest ended in an 18-18 tie.

Actually York missed field goals on back-to-back plays inside two minutes, but his first miss, a 47 yarder was nullified by a penalty on the Eagles. But even with the mulligan, York missed the next kick and the game ended in a tie.

Browns wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. scored the team’s only touchdown on a 47 yard pass from quarterback Kellen Mond. Watkins Jr. finished the game with 7 catches for 139 yards and the score.

Most of Cleveland’s starters did not play in the game, but that didn’t stop the Browns defense from shinning, as they registered 6 sacks, 2 turnovers and a safety.

Cleveland’s final preseason game is at Kansas City on Saturday, August 26.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson said in an interview that he would like to play some in that game, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game, he was not ready to announce whether or not Watson and some of the starters would play in that contest.

The Browns open up the regular season at home on Sunday, September 10th against the Bengals at 1pm.