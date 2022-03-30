Yost Backing Higher Bail Bill
Attorney General David Yost, Stark County Sheriff George Maier, and then-Marlington Schools Superintendent Joe Knoll (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Ohio AG David Yost is getting behind an effort in the legislature to set higher bails in some criminal cases.
It’s a way to keep dangerous defendants locked up until their trials.
A change in the constitution would be needed.
Bail is now based on the flight risk of the defendant.
Yost and the bill’s supporters would like to see public safety, the person’s criminal record and seriousness of the offense added.
The constitution now prohibits excessive bail.