Young Wins Big Ten’s Top Award
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young laughs on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State won 52-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
(official Ohio State release)
Chase Young Awarded the Chicago Tribune Silver Football
Finalist for five other major awards is first Buckeye on defense to win the Silver Football
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior defensive end Chase Young has been named the 2019 Chicago Tribune Silver Football award winner as the best player in the Big Ten Conference. The award, presented since 1924, is voted on by the conference’s 14 head coaches.
Young is the 21st Ohio State Buckeye to win the award and the sixth in the past eight years. He is the first Ohio State defensive player to win it and the conference’s first defensive player since 2009. Only six defensive players have won the Silver Football.
The award is Young’s third this year, after previously being named the Big Ten’s Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten’s Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year. Young, the nation’s leader in TFLs (19.5), quarterback sacks (16.5) and sack yards (117), plus is second in TFL yards (122) and forced fumbles (six), is also a finalist for the:
§ Walter Camp Player of the Year award;
§ Bronko Nagurski Trophy;
§ Bednarik Award;
§ Maxwell Award; and
§ Ted Hendricks Trophy.
Young and the Buckeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship Game from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. FOX will carry the game with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft describing the action. Kickoff is set for 8:17 p.m.
Ohio State Silver Football Award Winners
§ 2019 – DE Chase Young
§ 2018 – QB Dwayne Haskins
§ 2016 – QB J.T. Barrett
§ 2015 – RB Ezekiel Elliott
§ 2013 – QB Braxton Miller
§ 2012 – QB Braxton Miller
§ 2006 – QB Troy Smith
§ 1998 – QB Joe Germaine
§ 1996 – OT Orlando Pace
§ 1995 – RB Eddie George
§ 1984 – RB Keith Byars
§ 1981 – QB Art Schlichter
§ 1975 – QB Cornelius Greene
§ 1974 – RB Archie Griffin
§ 1975 – RB Archie Griffin
§ 1955 – HB Howard Cassady
§ 1950 – HB Vic Janowicz
§ 1945 – FB Ollie Cline
§ 1944 – HB Les Horvath
§ 1941 – FB Jack Graf
§ 1930 – E Wes Fesler