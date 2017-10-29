Thank You For Your Service

It’s hard to put into words how deeply moving this movie is.

It puts faces on the countless men and women who put on the military uniform and place themselves into harms way….and come back ..changed.

Based on a true story, the movie follows three vets returning from deployment in Iraq in 2007.

One returns to an empty home. Another battles drug use and suffers memory loss. The third, returns to a wife and children.

Each battles, what we now know is PTSD..Post traumatic stress disorder.

You’ll be drawn into their internal battles along with flashbacks to the battle zone.

You’ll at times cringe in horror…and want to cry out that the help they deserve is not so easy to get through the VA.

“Thank You for Your Service” is, in my opinion, well-written and well-acted.

It is not a Hollywood anti-war movie. Nor is it a patriotic call to arms. The movie takes no political stance on those matters.

Rather, it asks two things: One, that you see through the eyes of the returning veterans who risked their lives for our country, and, perhaps understand that surviving in battle leaves an undeniable toll.

And two, that we ask ourselves “What can be done to help war veterans get the help they desperately need and deserve”?

There is strong language and violence. Hence the R Rating.

I was moved. You will be too.

I give it 4 stars out of 5.

I’m Gary Rivers and That’s What’s happening at the movies.

