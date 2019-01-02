Cold Weather – Still Exercise!

FILE - In this April 13, 2010 file photo, women exercise on machines in a gym in central London. January, the start of New Year's resolution month, sees a healthy uptick in sign-ups at gyms and specialized studios offering such things as Pilates, kickboxing and yoga. But money-saving expert Andrea Woroch in Bakersfield, California, said recent statistics show 67 percent of people who join don't use their memberships at all. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

As we kick off the New Year and put those healthy resolutions to the test, one thing people will be doing is starting (or continuing) a work out regiment.

In parts of the country, this will mean for some, working out in the cold temperatures.

A Colorado journalist, Scott Carney, met with a Dutch athlete, Wim Hof, who believes that exercising in the cold makes people healthier.

Hof says that it is a combination of meditation, breathing exercises and immersion in icy cold water.

He said that a “bit of chill” stimulates muscles and tissues in a good way