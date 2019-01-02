Have an Issue? There’s a Group for That!

Nobody has to feel left out in America anymore, because there’s an association for everyone.
One recent publication has tracked down over 38 thousand groups registered in the Encyclopedia of Associations.
Among the weirdest:
- Loners of America.(Why would loners join an association in the first place?)
- Flying Funeral Directors….for morticians with pilots’ licenses.
- International Hibernation Society. Not a very active group.
- Malaria Philatelists International. For folks who collect stamps related to malaria.
- National Association for Continence.
- American Council of Spotted Asses….a group of donkey owners.
- Hollow Metal Door Association. I wonder, are their members mortal enemies of the Insulated Steel Door Institute in Cleveland, Ohio.