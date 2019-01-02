KEY FED BATTLE AT THE FIELDHOUSE

Nothing better than kicking off 2019 with an outstanding match up at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse. All battles in the Fed are special, and Friday Night’s Match Up is one we always look forward too as the 4 – 2 McKinley Bulldogs will host the 7 – 1 Jackson Polar Bears.

It’s been a roller coaster thus far for McKinley. They came out of the gates 2 – 0..then lost 2 of their next 3…then split the next 2. All in all….they are 1 – 2 in what is a very balanced Federal League. It’s a Bulldog team with a Head Coach in Andy Vlajkovich. He’s intense and his pups play with the same intensity. They are a team with good guard /forward play with Kobe Johnson, Charles Hatcher and CJ Hall. And good inside presence with Jasper Robinson and Brent Walker. It’s just a matter of bringing it along to a consistency. As Coach V said after a recent loss…”I know a lot about my team when things are going well….I need to find out more about my team when things aren’t going well.”

Speaking of going well…..The Polar Bears are 7 -1 with their only loss at the hands of Perry. It’s not a dominant Jackson team, but they are seasoned with solid experience at several positions with Mazzeo, Hyde, Junker, Reed and so on. They respond to adversity, and they can be clinical with ball movement, excellent outside shooting, and stingy defense. Keep your eyes on this Jackson squad.

Jackson has won 5 consecutive games vs McKinley. The last time the Pups bounced the Bears was March of 2016. McKinley and Jackson never disappoint.

From my perspective in the booth….The House will be Rockin’…so don’t come knockin’! Pre – Game 7:20…Tip Off 7:30 as the Heritage Continues on The Hardwood LIVE on 1480 WHBC and Streaming LIVE on whbcsports.com.

See Y’all On the Radio!