2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival is On!

Schedule from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival website:

SUNDAY, JULY 24

2:30 p.m. Community Parade Presented by Aultcare

FRIDAY, JULY 29

4 p.m. Balloon Classic & Night Glow Presented by Aultman

SATURDAY, JULY 30

6:30 a.m. Balloon Classic & Night Glow Presented by Aultman

8 a.m. Up, Up & Away 5k & Free Kids Fun Run

4 p.m. Balloon Classic & Fireworks Presented by Aultman

SUNDAY, JULY 31

6:30 a.m. Balloon Classic Presented by Aultman

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

6 p.m. Play Football Skills Camp

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3

10 a.m. Play Football First Play and Festival Presented by Panini

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

Noon HOF Fun Fest & Beer Fest

1 p.m. Class of 2022 Autograph Session Presented by Panini

8 p.m. Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

11 a.m. Fashion Show Luncheon

Noon HOF Fun Fest & Beer Fest

5 p.m. Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

8 a.m. The Canton Repository Grand Parade

9 a.m. HOF Fun Fest & Beer Fest

Noon Class of 2022 Enshrinement Ceremony: Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Buttler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil, and Bryant Young.

8 p.m. Concert for Legends: Journey

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

Noon Enshrinees’ Roundtable