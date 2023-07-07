2023 STARK COUNTY HSFB COACHES PREVIEW – Tickets on sale NOW!

Hosted by the St. Haralambos Men’s Club and 1480 WHBC Sports

WHBC’s Kenny Roda will host the Coaches Q & A Session live on air

Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 at the Krassas Event Center

Social Hour 5:30pm Dinner at 6:30pm

Coaches panel at 7:30pm – All Stark County High School Coaches will attend.

Admission: $20 includes Buffet Dinner

For tickets: Call Church office: 330-454-7278 Steve Diamant: 330-209-3138 John Kellamis: 330-499-0550

See you there! High School Football and 1480 WHBC!