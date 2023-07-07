News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

2023 STARK COUNTY HSFB COACHES PREVIEW – Tickets on sale NOW!

By Pam Cook
July 7, 2023 7:58AM EDT
WHBC

Hosted by the St. Haralambos Men’s Club and 1480 WHBC Sports
WHBC’s Kenny Roda will host the Coaches Q & A Session live on air

Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 at the Krassas Event Center

Social Hour 5:30pm  Dinner at 6:30pm
Coaches panel at 7:30pm – All Stark County High School Coaches will attend.

Admission: $20 includes Buffet Dinner
For tickets:  Call  Church office:  330-454-7278   Steve Diamant:  330-209-3138   John Kellamis:  330-499-0550

See you there!  High School Football and 1480 WHBC!

