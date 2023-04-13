News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

24-year old Man Murdered in Akron; Found in a Canal

By Pam Cook
April 13, 2023 9:53AM EDT
Share
24-year old Man Murdered in Akron; Found in a Canal
WHBC News

Another shooting victim in Akron – this one a 24-year old man.   Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man found yesterday in the rear of an apartment complex in the 700 block of Fleming Drive.  They say around 5:45 p.m., officers  responded to a shots fired call after gunfire was heard in the area. When they arrived, they found the victim in the canal just north of the apartments. After responding officers removed the victim from the water, they discovered an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and family notification.
Officers recovered over a dozen shell casings at the scene, suggesting more than one shooter.  Additionally, two vehicles were struck by bullets.
There are no suspects or known motives at this time, but detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.   Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:
The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

More about:
akron
homicide
shooting

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Restrictions on Route 30 to Continue for Weeks
3

35-year old Killed in Canton Shooting
4

Jackson Man Gets 10 to 13 1/2 Years in Traffic Death
5

Put Down That Phone! Ohio Law Officially Changes Tuesday 4/4