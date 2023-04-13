24-year old Man Murdered in Akron; Found in a Canal

Another shooting victim in Akron – this one a 24-year old man. Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man found yesterday in the rear of an apartment complex in the 700 block of Fleming Drive. They say around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call after gunfire was heard in the area. When they arrived, they found the victim in the canal just north of the apartments. After responding officers removed the victim from the water, they discovered an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and family notification.

Officers recovered over a dozen shell casings at the scene, suggesting more than one shooter. Additionally, two vehicles were struck by bullets.

There are no suspects or known motives at this time, but detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637