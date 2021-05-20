      Weather Alert

23-year old Canton man dies in late night Crash

Pam Cook
May 20, 2021 @ 11:42am


A 23 year old Canton man has died in a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Street NE and State Route 43 in Plain Township late last night.

The Stark County Sheriff says Alexander Anderson was headed east on Mt. Pleasant just before midnight  and he ran the stop sign, crashing into another vehicle that was headed south on Route 43.  The driver of the other car, a 30-year old woman, was not hurt.  He died at the scene.  The sheriff is investigating.

 

 

