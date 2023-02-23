News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Kidfest Returns for 2023! Save the Date

By Pam Cook
February 23, 2023 10:49AM EST
Getty images and WHBC

 

News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 are excited to once again host Kidfest at the Canton Civic Center on Saturday, March 25th from 11am to 4pm.

Thanks to all of you who have made Kidfest a great success!  This year we have even more fun planned!   Admission is $5.00   Kids 3 and under are free!

Check out some of the fun stuff we’re planning:

  • Inflatables for all ages
  • Game/ prizes/giveaways
  • Video games
  • Petting Zoo
  • Photo Booth
  • A Game Show for families
  • A Baby Race
and so much more

Stay tuned to News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 and keep checking back HERE for updates on details.

 

