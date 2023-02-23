Canton Kidfest Returns for 2023! Save the Date

Getty images and WHBC

News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 are excited to once again host Kidfest at the Canton Civic Center on Saturday, March 25th from 11am to 4pm.

Thanks to all of you who have made Kidfest a great success! This year we have even more fun planned! Admission is $5.00 Kids 3 and under are free!

Check out some of the fun stuff we’re planning:

Inflatables for all ages

Game/ prizes/giveaways

Video games

Petting Zoo

Photo Booth

A Game Show for families

A Baby Race

and so much more

Stay tuned to News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 and keep checking back HERE for updates on details.