A discussion about what needs to happen to make talk become action in communities of color

Jon Bozeka
Feb 10, 2021 @ 12:23pm
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 13: A Black lives Matter mural that was painted on 5th Avenue is seen directly in front of Trump Tower on July 13, 2020 in New York City. In a tweet, President Trump called the mural a "symbol of hate" and said that it would be "denigrating this luxury Avenue". (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Jon spoke with State Rep Terrence Upchurch, they tried to find answers to this discussion topic. It is an extremely intricate discussion that everyone should be willing to have.

