A small business owner in Bolivar has set up A GoFundMe Account to help the families affected by the horrific bus crash that took the lives of 3 students, 2 teachers and a parent/chaperone Tuesday morning. More than a dozen others were injured. Tara Risner is the owner of Haven Shala Yoga Studio.

If you would like to make a donation click the link below:

GO FUND ME FOR TUSKY VALLEY COMMUNITY