“A Legacy Unleashed” Browns Exhibit Extended at Pro Football Hall of Fame

In response to public demand, the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s temporary Cleveland Browns exhibit “A Legacy Unleashed” presented by SERVPRO has been extended for another week and will remain open until April 28.

“Over the past three weeks, there has been a remarkable turnout of Browns fans here at the Hall,” said Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter. “Fans of the Orange and Brown will have an additional week to see this once-in-a-lifetime curation of artifacts and championship jewelry, along with additional programming with current Browns players now scheduled.”

”A Legacy Unleashed” has celebrated the franchise’s eight championships, including the anniversaries of the 1954 and 1964 NFL Championships; how PAUL BROWN’S influence is felt in professional football still today; MARION MOTLEY’S and BILL WILLIS’ reintegration of football as part of “The Forgotten Four.”

Now scheduled as part of the extension, fans can experience a Draft Chalk Talk featuring Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler of the Cleveland Browns from 3-4 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Hall of Fame. Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, which includes Rounds 2 and 3, will take place on the 26th beginning at noon.

Browns Legend Bernie Kosar will join former teammates Brian Brennan, Reggie Langhorne and Webster Slaughter for a Chalk Talk on Friday, April 12, as part of the events surrounding “A Legacy Unleashed.” Kosar and Brennan will be available for autographs after the Chalk Talk from 4-5 p.m.