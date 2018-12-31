Cleveland Browns 2019 Opponents Set

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) huddles with teammates in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

While some things remain uncertain as the Cleveland Browns enter the off-season, one thing we do know is who the team will play next year.

With the season complete, the NFL released the Browns opponents for next year, a list that includes four teams that made the playoffs this year.

As usual, six games will involve their AFC North rivals. Four opponents will be from the AFC North and four from the NFC West. The remaining matchups will be with the other two teams in the AFC that, like the Browns, finished third in their respective divisions, the Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos.

Game times will be released later in the spring.

Home Games:

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams

Tennessee Titans

Road Games:

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Denver Broncos

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers