Cleveland Browns 2019 Opponents Set

While some things remain uncertain as the Cleveland Browns enter the off-season, one thing we do know is who the team will play next year.
With the season complete, the NFL released the Browns opponents for next year, a list that includes four teams that made the playoffs this year.
As usual, six games will involve their AFC North rivals. Four opponents will be from the AFC North and four from the NFC West. The remaining matchups will be with the other two teams in the AFC that, like the Browns, finished third in their respective divisions, the Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos.
Game times will be released later in the spring.
Home Games:
Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
Tennessee Titans
Road Games:
Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Denver Broncos
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers