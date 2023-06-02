A Moment With Dad! Share it with Us and Win!

Of course you’ve had more than one wonderful moment with Dad…but find one you want to share with us — and text us a picture of you and him at that special time. It’s sure to bring a smile to your face as we celebrate Father’s Day. We’ll post the pics BELOW – one lucky winner will be chosen at random.

The Father’s Day prize package will include:

A $50 Gift Card to Dicks Sporting Goods (Need some golf accessories?)

A $50 Gift Card to Giant Eagle (Go get that meat for the grill!)

A $50 Hall of Fame Gift Shop Gift Card (Go Browns! or Steelers! or Bengals! They have it all!)

One Pair of passes to the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club (July 12-16) and access to the clubhouse (ticket value is $100 each)

SO….Text the picture to 330-450-1480 using the keyword DAD – do it by 5:00pm on June 14th. We’ll announce the winner on June 15th – in time for Father’s Day on June 18th.