A Plan to “Arrest” Governor Dewine
WHBC News
An Ohio man reported to police this week that he had been heavily recruited by critics of Governor Mike Dewine to take part in a plan to arrest Dewine at his Cedarville home because of his handling of the pandemic. The man said those asking him to join the effort said they would use a citizens arrest and would then “try” the Governor on tyranny charges.
The Ohio Highway Patrol, which provides the Governor’s security, would not say much but they are investigating. This comes after 13 men, who had met in Ohio, were arrested for devising a plan to kidnap the Governor of Michigan.
An Ohio lawmaker also wanted a prosecutor to arrest the governor for the same reason. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday the State Representative in question should be sanctioned as a way to deter others from trying the same thing. He called the action a political stunt.