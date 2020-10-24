      Breaking News
We Have Your 2020 Election Coverage!

A Plan to “Arrest” Governor Dewine

Pam Cook
Oct 24, 2020 @ 12:11pm
WHBC News

An Ohio man reported to police this week that he had been heavily recruited by critics of Governor Mike Dewine to take part in a plan to arrest Dewine at his Cedarville home because of his handling of the pandemic.  The man said those asking him to join the effort said they would use a citizens arrest and would then “try” the Governor on tyranny charges.

The Ohio Highway Patrol, which provides the Governor’s security, would not say much but they are investigating.  This comes after 13 men, who had met in Ohio, were arrested for devising a plan to kidnap the Governor of Michigan.

An Ohio lawmaker also wanted a prosecutor to arrest the governor for the same reason.  Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday the State Representative in question should be sanctioned as a way to deter others from trying the same thing.  He called the action a political stunt.

 

TAGS
arrest dewine pandemic
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon