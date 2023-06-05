A Special Week Planned Just for You!
June 5, 2023 1:05PM EDT
They say if you have your health…you have everything! Well, isn’t that the truth. But, how do we stay healthy, make sure we’re doing the right things? Know where to go to keep on top of the best treatments?
Listen to 1480 WHBC the week of June 12th for the Annual Health Week! The state of Healthcare in our society continues to be on everyone’s mind. News-Talk 1480 WHBC is going to highlight the endless options for healthcare. Pam Cook of Canton’s Morning News will host this week long series of live broadcasts from some of the local leaders in the Healthcare industry.
- Pam will visit the following locations – listen in for some great information from doctors, assistants, and health care leaders.
- Monday, June 12th: – Ortho United
- Tuesday, June 13th – Open
- Wednesday, June 14th – Aultman Hospital/Jackson Family Practice and Dr. Stan Anderson
- Thursday, June 15th – Canton Regency
- Friday, June 16th – Ohio Head and Neck
