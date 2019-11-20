AAA Says Holiday Travel Will Be Very Busy
Gary Rivers held a conversation Tuesday morning with AAA’s Senior Manager of Public Affairs, Kimberly Schwind. The topic was the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend travel numbers.
For the fourth year in a row, AAA predicts the highest Thanksgiving travel numbers since 2005, with 55.3 million Americans, including nearly 2.3 million Ohioans, planning to travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Dec. 1. This is a 2.9% increase over last year nationally and a 3% increase in Ohio.
According to Schwind, travel volumes fell quickly during the recession, with national Thanksgiving travel numbers bottoming out at 37.8 million travelers in 2008 and Ohio travel numbers hitting a low of just under 1.5 million travelers in 2009. As the economy has recovered, so has holiday travel. This year’s Thanksgiving travel predictions are 46% above the recession low nationally, and 53% above the recession low in Ohio.
During the interview, Schwind offered tips to auto and air travelers:
