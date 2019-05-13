Actress and Singer Doris Day has passed Away

- Legendary actress Doris Day has died at the age of 97. The singer turned actress who was “in excellent health until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia,” according to a statement from her foundation.
- Day was known for her singing and innocent persona in musicals, films, and dramas throughout the 50s and 60s.
- Day died early Monday morning (April 13th) surrounded by close friends and family, she had just turned 97 on April 3rd. Thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and fans.