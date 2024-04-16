After 25 years of Leading Cardinal Teams, Coach “O” is in the Hall of Fame

Sandy Valley’s Gary Offenberger inducted into the District 5 Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame

Long-time Sandy Valley boys’ basketball head coach and educator, Gary Offenberger, was inducted into the District 5 Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on April 14, 2024.

Offenberger just completed his 25th year as head coach at Sandy Valley and has compiled a career record of 294 wins and 270 losses.

David Fischer, Superintendent of Schools at Sandy Valley, expressed, “Gary Offenberger is truly exceptional, and this recognition is richly deserved. His coaching has forged a lasting legacy at Sandy Valley, and his steadfast passion and commitment to the Cardinal basketball program shine through year after year.”

During his tenure at Sandy Valley, Offenberger’s teams won a PAC 7 Title in 2001, two IVC Titles in 2006 and 2023, and Sectional Titles in 2002, 2017, 2018, and 2019. The Cardinals were the District Runners up in 2017 and District Champs in 2019.

Coach Offenberger earned PAC 7 Coach of the Year in 2001, IVC Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2023, Eastern District V Coach of the Year in 2001, 2006, 2009, 2018, and 2023, All East District Coach of the Year in 2001, 2006, and 2023. He was selected as AP All-Ohio DIII Coach of the Year in 2001. Offenberger was also chosen to coach the North/South All-Star Game in 2018.

“Coach Offenberger has been a cornerstone of the Sandy Valley boys’ basketball program for over 25 years. His influence and role-modeling have played a pivotal role in shaping basketball players and the SV Cardinals alike. With unwavering Cardinal pride, I am thrilled for him to receive recognition for his outstanding coaching. It has been a true honor to collaborate with him over the past five years,” remarked Garth Evans, Sandy Valley Athletic Director. “I’ve learned valuable lessons about both basketball and life from Coach Offenberger.”

Offenberger, often referred to as Coach “O” by his players and coaching staff, stands as Sandy Valley’s longest-tenured and winningest basketball coach in school history.