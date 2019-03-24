Alliance man dies in crash on Main Street and South Lincoln

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Alliance last night.

It happened on West Main Street at South Lincoln Avenue. Troopers say 45 year old Larry McKitrick, Jr. of Alliance was heading west on Main Street. A passenger in his car, 22-year old Tate Arick of Alliance, was thrown from the vehicle in the crash and died.

They say their investigation reveals McKitrick did not stop at a red light at the intersection and was struck broadside by a car driven by 71-year old Susan Ciotti of Alliance. His car flipped over and struck a parked car. Ciotti was taken to the hospital but was treated and released. McKitrick was kept at the hospital for observation.

Officials say Alcohol and safety belt use is believed to be a factor in the traffic crash.

The crash remains under investigation.