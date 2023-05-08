Alliance Man Killed in Head-on Crash in Marlboro Twp

A 43-year old Alliance man is dead after an early Monday morning accident on State Street west of 44 in Marlboro Township.

The Highway Patrol says 20-year old Zachary Gottscheck was headed east on State Street and Joseph Kellogg was headed west.

One of the vehicles went left of center and they collided head on. Kellogg’s vehicle went off the road and hit a fence. He died at the scene.

Gottscheck suffered minor injuries. Another vehicle headed west on State Street struck Gottscheck’s vehicle after the first crash. That driver suffered minor injuries. The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. It happened just before 5 this morning.