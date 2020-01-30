An unbelievable amount of calories will pass your lips on Super Bowl Sunday!
Tailgate party spread with hot wings, pig in a blanket, nachos, pretzels, and popcorn with football and a football jersey.
Super Bowl Sunday is all about the food for most people, and apparently folks will be eating a lot of it.
According to a new report:
- Folks will be consuming 10,821 calories and 180 grams of saturated fat on Super Bowl Sunday.
- In fact, 70% of football fans say they play to overindulge while watching the big game.
As for what folks will be eating. The survey finds that the average fan will consume:
- 2.7 portions of hot wings
- 3.2 slices of pizza
- 2.1 portions of fries
- 3.4 bags of chips
- 1.9 portions of chili
- 2.4 burgers
- 1.7 sliders
- 2 hot dogs
- 2.7 portions of nachos
- 3 pieces of fried chicken
- 1.8 ribs
- 1.7 sausages
- 1.6 slices of cake
- 1.8 brownies
- 1.8 bowls of ice cream
- 2.3 portions of salad
- 2.1 subs
- 1.7 bags of sweets
- 1.9 bars of chocolate
Source: Business Insider