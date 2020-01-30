      Weather Alert

An unbelievable amount of calories will pass your lips on Super Bowl Sunday!

Pam Cook
Jan 30, 2020 @ 6:47am
Tailgate party spread with hot wings, pig in a blanket, nachos, pretzels, and popcorn with football and a football jersey.

Super Bowl Sunday is all about the food for most people, and apparently folks will be eating a lot of it.

According to a new report:

  • Folks will be consuming 10,821 calories and 180 grams of saturated fat on Super Bowl Sunday.
  • In fact, 70% of football fans say they play to overindulge while watching the big game.

As for what folks will be eating. The survey finds that the average fan will consume:

  • 2.7 portions of hot wings
  • 3.2 slices of pizza
  • 2.1 portions of fries
  • 3.4 bags of chips
  • 1.9 portions of chili
  • 2.4 burgers
  • 1.7 sliders
  • 2 hot dogs
  • 2.7 portions of nachos
  • 3 pieces of fried chicken
  • 1.8 ribs
  • 1.7 sausages
  • 1.6 slices of cake
  • 1.8 brownies
  • 1.8 bowls of ice cream
  • 2.3 portions of salad
  • 2.1 subs
  • 1.7 bags of sweets
  • 1.9 bars of chocolate

Source: Business Insider

