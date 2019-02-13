And the Winner is?

King, a wire fox terrier, poses for photographs after winning Best in Show at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Among the 28-hundred dogs entered, a new king has been crowned…literally! King the Wire Fox Terrier was named Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show in New York last night.

And while King’s win may have surprised some, the Wire Fox has a long history of wins at the annual dog show. King’s victory marks the 15th time a Wire Fox has been crowned Best in Show. Reserve Best in Show went to Bono the Havanese.

The 143rd Westminster Kennel Club event was not without controversy, however. Judge Peter Green, who named the winner, has a connection to Colton the schipperke – who had made it to the finals. Turns out. Green’s longtime partner has co-owned dogs with one of Colton’s co-owners. We’re betting that King and the other dogs don’t care either way.