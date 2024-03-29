News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Beloved Local Doctor Passes Away

By Pam Cook
March 29, 2024 7:21AM EDT
Share
Beloved Local Doctor Passes Away
JMN

From Jordan Miller News: 

Beloved local obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Albert Domingo has passed away at the age of 72.  Jordan Miller news confirmed his death through a post on Dr. Domingo’s website.  He has been serving the local community for 42 years.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Albert T. Domingo MS MD who passed away peacefully March 28th, 2024,” the statement read. “Further information will be relayed as it becomes available. Please give his family and staff privacy at this time.”

The 72-year-old received his medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine, according to U.S News Health.

Dr. Domingo delivered numerous children in Stark County

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Damage at 6 Figures in 30th Street Plaza Fire
3

Canton Street Gunfight Sends 2 to Hospitals
4

Two Local School Districts, Communities to Benefit from Appalachian Children's Health Initiative
5

Zoar-Area Man Charged in Plain Shooting Incident