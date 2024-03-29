Beloved Local Doctor Passes Away

From Jordan Miller News:

Beloved local obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Albert Domingo has passed away at the age of 72. Jordan Miller news confirmed his death through a post on Dr. Domingo’s website. He has been serving the local community for 42 years.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Albert T. Domingo MS MD who passed away peacefully March 28th, 2024,” the statement read. “Further information will be relayed as it becomes available. Please give his family and staff privacy at this time.”

The 72-year-old received his medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine, according to U.S News Health.

Dr. Domingo delivered numerous children in Stark County