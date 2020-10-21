      Breaking News
Better Go Get the Mouthwash and Baby Shampoo?

Pam Cook
Oct 21, 2020 @ 8:34am
A clear drinking glass full of clean water sits on top of a wood counter top. The image uses natural light and shows refreshing clean healthy water.

Could baby shampoo and mouthwash be a key to slowing the spread of COVID-19? Maybe. According to a new study, nasal and oral rinses like mouthwash can deactivate human coronaviruses. Researchers tested a number of products including a neti pot, peroxide sore-mouth cleansers, mouthwash and one-percent baby shampoo, to see how each would lower the viral load of coronavirus strains in a patient’s mouth. Their findings reveal most of these products effectively shut down virus particles in less than two minutes.

