Big Changes for Mckinley Game Day at Tom Benson HOF Stadium
August 24, 2023 8:31AM EDT
Big changes around Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and the Hall of Fame Village mean change for high school football fans headed to the stadium on a Friday night.
Information on ticketing, parking, where to enter the stadium and what pre-game festivities are planned is HERE with Pam Cook of Canton’s Morning News and Canton City Schools Director of Sports Joe Bogdan: https://www.facebook.com/1480whbc/videos/1933021327074705
