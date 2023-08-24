News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Big Changes for Mckinley Game Day at Tom Benson HOF Stadium

By Pam Cook
August 24, 2023 8:31AM EDT
Big changes around Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and the Hall of Fame Village mean change for high school football fans headed to the stadium on a Friday night.

Information on ticketing, parking, where to enter the stadium and what pre-game festivities are planned is HERE with Pam Cook of Canton’s Morning News and Canton City Schools Director of Sports Joe Bogdan: https://www.facebook.com/1480whbc/videos/1933021327074705

 

 

 

 

football
HOF Village
McKinley

