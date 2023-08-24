Big Changes for Mckinley Game Day at Tom Benson HOF Stadium

Big changes around Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and the Hall of Fame Village mean change for high school football fans headed to the stadium on a Friday night.

Information on ticketing, parking, where to enter the stadium and what pre-game festivities are planned is HERE with Pam Cook of Canton’s Morning News and Canton City Schools Director of Sports Joe Bogdan: https://www.facebook.com/1480whbc/videos/1933021327074705