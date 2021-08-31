Bishop Sycamore Controversy: Hear from their Coach here:

Bishop Sycamore is an online charter school here in Ohio that played IMG Academy at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. They lost 58-0. Since that game, controversy has surrounded the school with many national pundits calling it a “fake” school that duped ESPN. Here’s an interview done with the Bishop Sycamore Coach Roy Johnson just before the start of the season by the folks at High School Football America and highschoolfootballamerica.com Take a listen and decide for yourself:
Bishop Sycamore Coach Speaks before season