      Weather Alert

Bishop Sycamore Controversy: Hear from their Coach here:

Pam Cook
Aug 31, 2021 @ 6:43am
An illustration of an American Football field with bright stadium lights shining on it. Vector EPS 10 available. Room for copy.

Bishop Sycamore is an online charter school here in Ohio that played IMG Academy at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.  They lost 58-0.  Since that game, controversy has surrounded the school with many national pundits calling it a “fake” school that duped ESPN.  Here’s an interview done with the Bishop Sycamore Coach Roy Johnson just before the start of the season by the folks at High School Football America and highschoolfootballamerica.com    Take a listen and decide for yourself:

 

Bishop Sycamore Coach Speaks before season

TAGS
bishop sycamore columbus High School Football IMG academy ohio Tom Benson
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Couple Killed on Motorcycle in Plain Township Identified
ATF Offers Reward in Search for Four Remaining 'Shorb Bloc' Gang Members
During Gang Arrest Sweep, Others Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
Canton to Repair Damaged Granite Wall at Central Plaza
Connect With Us Listen To Us On