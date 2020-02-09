      Weather Alert

Boys District Tournament Seeds Announced

Jon Bozeka
Feb 9, 2020 @ 5:22pm

D1 Canton District

  1. Green
  2. McKinley
  3. Boardman
  4. GlenOak
  5. Hoover
  6. Wooster
  7. Massillon
  8. Perry
  9. Dover
  10. Jackson
  11. Alliance
  12. Lake
  13. Fitch

D2 Canton District

  1. Triway
  2. Louisville
  3. Copley
  4. Fairless
  5. Buchtel
  6. Northwest
  7. Coventry
  8. Akron East
  9. Marlington
  10. Norton
  11. Canton South
  12. Springfield

In the D2 East District, Minerva is the 13 seed.

D3 Salem District

  1. Waterloo
  2. N. Middletown Springfield
  3. Columbiana
  4. South Range
  5. Canton Central Catholic
  6. Cardinal Mooney
  7. St. Thomas Aquinas
  8. East Canton
  9. Campbell Memorial
  10. Col. Crestview
  11. East Palestine
  12. United
  13. Rootstown

In the D3 East District, Sandy Valley is the 9 seed.

 

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon