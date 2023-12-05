Brenda Lee Makes History at 78 – How? WATCH Here!

Source: YouTube

Music history was made this week when Brenda Lee’s classic song, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” hit #1 for the first time ever since being released 65 years ago. This makes Brenda the oldest artist to ever top the charts at the age of 78.

Brenda was only 13 when the song came out in 1958. For the 65th anniversary, she released a fun YouTube video where she lip-syncs the original while family, friends, and Santa, enjoy the holidays around her. There are cameos from Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker. It already has more than 3 million views.