Browns Add Depth At Linebacker
The Cleveland Browns logo is displayed on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
By Andrew Gribble, ClevelandBrowns.com Senior Staff Writer
The Cleveland Browns began attacking their need for depth at linebacker Friday with the signing of B.J. Goodson.
Goodson, who is entering his fifth NFL season, spent 2019 with the Packers after beginning his career with the Giants.
“I’m excited about the challenge that’s ahead,” Goodson said. “With great challenges comes great responsibility. I’m up for the task and looking forward to getting in and meeting with the staff and learning with my new teammates, getting after it and getting to work.”
Goodson enters a Browns linebackers room that features second-year players Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki. Cleveland will be looking to replace the production of Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, both of whom are no longer with the team.
“I want to help lead those guys,” Goodson said. “I feel like I can be a great addition and help for the team.”
The Packers acquired Goodson, a former fourth-round pick out of Clemson, in a trade shortly before the 2019 season. He appeared in 15 games with nine starts and compiled 37 tackles. His previous year in New York was his best, as he started 13 games and racked up a career-best 61 tackles and two interceptions.
For his career, Goodson has 160 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.