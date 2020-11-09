Browns’ Chubb Set For Return
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns breaks a tackle from strong safety Landon Collins #26 of the Washington Football Team as he runs for a first down at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
OFFICIAL BROWNS RELEASE
The Cleveland Browns have designated RB Nick Chubb for return from injured reserve. In addition, the Browns have added TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad and released T Timon Parris from the practice squad.
In the first four games this season, Chubb recorded 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 43 yards on six carries at Dallas on Oct. 4, before injuring his knee in the first quarter. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 5. Despite missing the past four games, Chubb leads the NFL this season with six rushes of 20-plus yards.
Markway (6-4, 247 pounds), entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2019 out of South Carolina. Markway spent time on the Giants’ practice squad prior to his release during training camp in 2020 and then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for a brief stint at the end of training camp before being waived during final roster cuts. The St. Louis, Missouri native is in his second run with the Browns this season after being on the practice squad Weeks 3-5.
* New this season, a player going on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.