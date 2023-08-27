Browns Fall In Preseason Finale On Another York Missed FG

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 26: Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Browns kicker Cade York had a potential 43 yard field partially blocked with :54 second left in the game and the Browns fell to the Chiefs in Kansas City 33-32.

It’s the second straight preseason game where York failed with the game on the line leading to a loss and he leaves the Browns front office wondering what they should do at kicker before the regular season opener on September 10th against Cincinnati.

The other big story in the game was injuries as several Browns players left the game and did not return. The most serious of those injuries occurred on the game’s opening kickoff when Cleveland returner Jakeem Grant ran the ball out of the endzone and suffered a significant knee injury and was carted off the field.

Other players who suffered injuries in the game include:

LB- Jordan Kunaszyk with a knee

DL- Jordan Elliott with a hip

CB- Denzel Ward with a potential concussion

Roster cut down day to 53 players is Tuesday, August 29th.