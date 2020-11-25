Browns Place LB Sione Takitaki on Reserve/COVID-19
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 22: Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Cleveland Browns have placed LB Sione Takitaki on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Berea has re-opened with the offense and defense practicing separately.
Takitaki returned an interception for a touchdown in last Sunday’s 22-17 victory over Philadelphia.