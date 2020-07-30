Browns Place P Jamie Gillan On Reserve/COVID-19 List
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Punter Jamie Gillan #7 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
OFFICIAL BROWNS RELEASE
The Cleveland Browns have placed P Jamie Gillan on reserve/COVID-19.
Gillan appeared in all 16 games last season and set a Browns single-season net punting record with a 41.6 average and finished tied for fifth in club history with 28 punts inside the 20.
This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.
