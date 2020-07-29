Browns Place Two On Opt-Out List
OFFICIAL BROWNS RELEASE
The Cleveland Browns have placed G Drew Forbes and T Drake Dorbeck on reserve/opt-out. In addition, the club placed TE Pharaoh Brown on active/PUP.
Forbes joined the Browns as a sixth round pick in 2019 and appeared in one game last season. Dorbeck is an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi.
Any player may opt out of participating in the 2020 NFL season for any reason. The player must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season.