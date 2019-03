Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) avoids Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines (28) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

John Dorsey and the Browns have inked another free agent.

Dorsey has re-signed 27 year old free agent cornerback Phillip Gaines.

Gaines was originally drafted by Dorsey in Kansas City back in 2014 in the 3rd round.

Gaines was cut by the Bills last season and the Browns picked him up off waivers in November. He played in four games for Cleveland last year.