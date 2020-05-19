Browns Release Pre-Season Schedule
Before Kevin Stefanski tackles his first regular season as the Browns’ head coach, he’ll see his old team back in his new stadium.
The Browns’ nationally televised, Aug. 30 matchup with the Vikings will mark the third of three preseason games against NFC North competition — foes Stefanski is certainly familiar with after spending 14 years in Minnesota.
“Playing three NFC North teams, they’re teams that are really well-coached,” Stefanski said. “I’m looking forward to the competition and looking forward to that piece of it. The preseason is such a huge part of our development, of our evaluation of our players when the young guys can get put under the lights. We’re excited about those four games in the preseason.”
The Browns will open the preseason with road trips to Chicago and Green Bay. They’ll host Tampa Bay — marking the fifth time in the last six years the teams have seen each other in the preseason — to cap the four-week slate of games.
News 5 (WEWS) is the preseason television home of the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns and NFL are currently preparing for a full 2020 season while closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19. In the event games are cancelled or fans are not permitted based on policies set by medical experts, government officials or the NFL, the team will make various credit and refund options available to fans who purchase tickets directly from the club.
In addition to the team adhering to all league and government guidelines, the Browns regularly discuss coronavirus matters with medical and epidemiology experts at University Hospitals to remain updated on all best practices and recommendations, including how to create safe environments when returning to work and during future events.
Single-game tickets for Browns 2020 home games are now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns mobile app. Browns season ticket members and fans will have the immediate opportunity to purchase tickets to all games at FirstEnergy Stadium, as limited quantities remain available. Season ticket members will continue to benefit from special access to the best possible single-game tickets through the team’s website and official mobile app, where a select inventory of seats will be reserved for purchase by season ticket members.
2020 CLEVELAND BROWNS PRESEASON SCHEDULE:
Week 1: Sat., Aug. 15 – at Chicago – 1 p.m.
Week 2: Sat., Aug. 22 – at Green Bay – 4 p.m.
Week 3: Sun., Aug. 30 – vs. Minnesota – 4 p.m. (FOX)
Week 4: Thurs., Sept. 3 – vs. Tampa Bay – 7:30 p.m.