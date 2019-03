Cleveland Browns tight end Darren Fells catches a touchdown pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of TE Darren Fells.

Fells joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent last year. He appeared in all 16 games last season with 11 starts and recorded 11 receptions for 117 yards and three touchdowns.

The Browns sought to trade Fells, but no teams had interest. The team will clear $2.3 million dollars in cap space with the move.